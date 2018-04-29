Percy Grainger Society Spring Event Series Begins Today 4 PM. TOURS BEGIN AT 2 AND 3 PM

WPCNR MILESTONES. April 29, 2018:

The International Percy Grainger Society announces its 2018 Spring Event Series beings today at 4 PM at The Grainger House, 7 Cromwell Place in White Plains. The series includes lectures, tours of the historic house and a piano mini-festival featuring live performance and archival film footage.

“We are so pleased launch this series and invite musicians and the community alike to share a snapshot of Grainger’s life and work,” noted Barry Peter Ould, President of the International Percy Grainger Society and board member of Percy Grainger America. “He was a fascinating character, a true inspiration to musicians and anyone involved in the creative arts.”

Lectures commence at 4 pm on three consecutive Sundays: April 29, May 6 and May 13. The Grainger Home, located at 7 Cromwell Place in White Plains, NY, will be open from 2:00 – 5:00 pm on lecture days, with house tours available at 2 and 3 pm. Admission to each lecture is $10 online, $15 at the door and free to Grainger Society members. Tickets and information are available at:

http://www.percygraingeramerica.org. Questions can be directed to (914) 281-1610.

Percy Grainger: A Modern Leonardo?

TODAY Sunday, April 29 at 4 pm

Presented by Mark N. Grant

Percy Grainger was multitalented and innovative — not only a composer and pianist but a musical folklorist, wind band arranger, polyglot, watercolorist, early music expert, clothing designer, prodigious letter writer, essayist and philosophical thinker. His popular works were bestsellers of the early twentieth-century music world, while his experiments in avant-garde music anticipated many artistic developments in the later twentieth century and beyond.