TURN IN YOUR USED PRESCRIPTION DRUGS TODAY AT 15 SAXON WOODS ROAD County Household Material Recovery Facility,

ToDAY April 28, Westchester County will open its Household Material Recovery Facility, or H-MRF, 15 Woods Road, Valhalla from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The goal of Prescription Take Back Day is to provide safe, convenient, and responsible ways of disposing addictive prescription drugs, while simultaneously educating the general public about the potential for abuse and medications.

The Westchester County Police are also partnering with Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco and the Mount Kisco Drug and Alcohol Abuse Prevention Council to hold a Take Back Day event at the hospital from 10 a.m. to 2 pm.

“We must attack this national opioid health crisis from every front,” said Westchester County Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, MD. “Opening up the county’s recovery facility is a safe, easy and inexpensive way to properly dispose of unused and expired medications.”

For people who cannot make Saturday drop-offs, the H-MRF facility will be open on the first Tuesday of every month thereafter. Residents also can drop off medications at nearly every local police headquarters at any time, or at two pharmacies that currently have lockboxes: CircleRx Pharmacy on Gramatan Avenue in Mount Vernon and Walgreens Pharmacy on Nepperhan Avenue in Yonkers.

“I provide this service as a way of helping people,” said Mark Rauchwerger, president and pharmacist, CircleRx Pharmacy in Mount Vernon. “It’s quick, easy and safe. If I can prevent even one person from overdosing on opioids, it’s well worth the effort.”

Dr. Amler noted that it’s important for people to properly dispose of their mixed medications, and that medications should never be thrown in the trash, flushed down the toilet or washed down the sink because they could taint ground and surface waters and harm those ecosystems.

When it began in 2008, Westchester County’s medication take back program was the first of its kind in New York State. It has since grown, and been replicated, and continues to be available at the Household Material Recovery Facility, by appointment and select days.

When delivering medications to the H-MRF, keep all items in the original container or, if unavailable, put them in a sealable plastic bag. Liquid medications should be in their containers in sealable plastic bags. County staff will be on hand to accept expired and unused medications for disposal.

For more information or to learn how to drop off medications at your local police department, refer to the Safe Medication Disposal brochure or call the Recycling HelpLine at (914) 813-5425.