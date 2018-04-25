The CitizeNetReporter, John Bailey Appears on Sully’s Biz Brew Coast to Coast 11:45 to 12 noon EDT AT ON BIZ-TV 10:45 to 11 Central, 8:45 to 9 AM Pacific

John Bailey, Editor of the White Plains CitizeNetReporter for 18 Years will be interviewed nationally on Biztv.com on the Sully’s Biz Brew program on the 11:45 to 12 Noon Segment, EDT, 8:45 to 9 AM on the West Coast.

He’ll be discussing local web news media as an advertising medium overlooked by local businesses as an advertising medium; the need for local residents to pay attention to their local governments and how local websites actually deliver more news you need to know. You can link to the program on the following links below



BIZ BREW on Youtoo America Television Network -http://youtooamerica.com/schedule/ - people can watch the show at home on cable television across the country - the show is also available digitally on all devices.

