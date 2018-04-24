VOTING AREA AT HIGH SCHOOL ELECTION DISTRICT 1-2, CHANGES TO CAFETERIA. CREATES 2 WAY TRAFFIC ON ENTRANCE WHEN IT’S USUALLY 1 WAY 9 AM to 3 P.M..

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS ELECTION DAYS. April 24, 2018 UPDATED 2:45 P.M. EDT:

A funny thing happened to me on my way to vote in the Julie Killian-Shelley Mayer Special Election for State Senate District 37 today.

The voting area was moved from the entrance to the auditorium in the high school to the cafeteria–and no one was told publicly that it was moved.

The driveway where you were expected to drive to park was turned into a two-way from 9 AM to 3 PM when it is usually one way during schools-in-session days from 7 AM to 9 AM and 2 to 3 PM as the sign above says.

This created an unusual situation.

By habit, most persons driving to the high school automatically turn in and go only one way. Rarely do motorists turn out of the backlot and cruise south on the entry drive.

Would be voters who parked behind the school, and would be voters arriving and turning right at the back of the school to go to the South side of the school where the cafeteria entrance is, turned left into the usual one way driveway (between 7 and 9 AM and 2 to 3 PM) traversing the front of the high school as this video shows:

MVI_7225

Michelle Schoenfeld told WPCNR the voting area was changed with the cooperation of the Westchester County Board of Elections because an art show was taking place in the auditorium entrance area on the East side of the high school (where voting has been held for at least 42 years.).

She said this was an usual time to have an election, since schools are usual closed on regular election days. Asked why this was not made clear in advance, Ms. Schoenfeld said it was the Board of Elections responsibility to notify persons of the location of the Board of Elections polling places.

Frank Steffanelli, Director of Facilities and Operations told WPCNR the Westchester County Board of Elections first notified the School District they needed the high school for a polling place today 7 days ago, when the special election date has been known to the Board of Elections since late March. Stefffanelli said they checked to see what the high school schedule, discovering they already had the art show scheduled for the auditorium entrance area, necessitating moving the voting area to the cafeteria.

What happened to me happened to at least three persons I encountered .

I went over to vote in the usual place, parking on the circle behind the school. I go over to the doors and there were orange signs saying this entrance is locked go to main entrance (on other side, North Street side of the high school.) Signs on those usual entrances to the auditorium area did not say the voting was in the B-1 Cafeteria. There was only one sign at the entrance from North Street even saying the voting was in B-1, the cafeteria.

One advantage of the cafeteria location is better security for the high school, because the public does not have access to the interior of the high school, Schoenfeld said.