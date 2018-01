WPCNR CITY HALL BEAT. JANUARY 29, 2018:

The City Clerk has announced a Special Meeting of the Common Council tonight at 6 PM in City Hall in which the long silence on the city proposal to install Red Light cameras at key intersections will be discussed. No details are known about whether a vote might be taken on the Red Light proposal.

Also up for discussion is a new development at 6 to 8 Chester Avenue, parking meters, and two capital projects.