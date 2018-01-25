Tonight at 8: Nadine Hunt-Robinson on Dr. Martin Luther King, Activism, Growing Up an Immigrant in The Bronx. The Way Forward. Ch. 45 FIOS Ch. 76 Cablevision White Plains

Ms. Hunt-Robinson on her swearing in to the White Plains Common Council February , 2014
NADINE HUNT-ROBINSON
Celebrating her fourth Year on the Common Council
Talks with John Bailey
on
Her Growing up in the Bronx as an Immigrant.
Her Perspective on the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King,Jr.
Activism on the Local Level
How one Becomes a Leader
and More
