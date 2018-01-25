Elected officials invited to discuss new initiatives and hear legislative priorities for seniors in 2018

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From Westchester County Senior Services. January 25, 2018:

County Executive George Latimer has announced that the 11th Annual Legislative Breakfast and Speak-Out for Seniors will take place on Friday, January 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Westchester County Center, 198 Central Avenue, White Plains.

The free event is open to the public and designed to engage county leaders in a conversation about aging services, new programs and initiatives, and federal, state and local budgets. Registration is not required to participate or speak.

“The Legislative Speak-Out offers seniors an opportunity to voice their concerns to representatives from all levels of government in an effort to find the best possible solutions,” Latimer said. “With 20 percent of Westchester residents age 60 and older, it is critically important that local governments listen and respond directly to the needs of seniors.”

The annual event, sponsored by the Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services, the Council on Seniors, the Older Americans Act Advisory Council and the Westchester Public/Private Partnership for Aging Service, is used to determine the needs of the aging population and promote legislative action.

Commissioner of the Department of Senior Programs and Services (DSPS) Mae Carpenter is reminding Westchester seniors, caregivers and service providers to participate and voice their concerns.

“This is an important public meeting where we will be discussing this year’s state and local budgets, outlining programs and services that are currently available to seniors, and also announcing new initiatives my department will be providing to better serve Westchester’s aging population,” said Carpenter.

For more information about Friday’s Legislative Breakfast and Speak-Out, please contact Colette Phipps at (914) 813-6441.