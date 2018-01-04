BeeLine Buses Running 30 Minutes Behind as of Midday. Snow 4 to 6 Inches Expected for White Plains area.

The Official NOAA Forecast for White Plains, currently 20 degrees at Westchester County Airport and Snowing, wind out of the North at 33 MPH, Gusts to 48 MPH.

Snow. Areas of blowing snow. High near 25. Wind chill values between 5 and 10. Windy, with a northwest wind 32 to 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values between -10 and zero. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 11. Wind chill values between -10 and -15. Breezy, with a west wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Bee-Line buses and Paratransit vehicles are operating with 30 minute delays.

Routes 8, 13B, 15, 16, 19, 32, 40/41& 60. are operating on the standard snow detours.

The Westchester County Airport is open and operating normally. Passengers should check with their carrier for more specific flight information.

Further information can be obtained by clicking on our web page at

www.westchestergov.com/beelinebus.