WHITE PLAINS NEW YEARS DOWNTOWN SUNDAY NIGHT 10 PM TO MIDNIGHT.

City of White Plains New Year’s Eve Spectacular Live Music, Countdown,Ball Drop, Fireworks Sunday, December 31 10 pm – 12:30 am Main St. & Court St. **The event will be accessible via gated entry only. Four gates will be set up at the following locations. - Main Street at Church Street - Renaissance Square at Williams Street - Court Street at Martine Avenue - Martine Avenue at Mamaroneck Avenue No large bags will be permitted inside the event area and all bags are subject to search at the entry gates. Please note: Revelers please arrive early to avoid delays entering through security gates.