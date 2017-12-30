WHITE PLAINS NEW YEARS DOWNTOWN SUNDAY NIGHT 10 PM TO MIDNIGHT.

|
City of White Plains
New Year’s Eve Spectacular
Live Music, Countdown,Ball Drop, Fireworks
Sunday, December 31
10 pm – 12:30 am
Main St. & Court St.
**The event will be accessible via gated entry only. Four gates will be set up at the following locations.
- Main Street at Church Street
- Renaissance Square at Williams Street
- Court Street at Martine Avenue
- Martine Avenue at Mamaroneck Avenue
Please note:
No large bags will be permitted inside the event area and all bags are subject to search at the entry gates.
Revelers please arrive early to avoid delays entering through security gates.