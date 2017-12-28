Astorino: Cuomo, Budget Director So Wrong on Westchester Prepaying of Taxes–Astorino Challenges Governor to Take to Airwaves

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Westchester County Department of Communications. December 28, 2017:

In an effort to clarify misinformation and grossly inaccurate statements made by members of Gov. Cuomo’s administration regarding the pre-payment of property taxes, Westchester County Executive Robert P. Astorino is inviting the governor on WOR Radio on Friday morning to set the record straight.

Astorino’s invitation comes as Cuomo and New York State Budget Director Robert Mujica issued inaccurate and misinformed statements about Westchester’s role in allowing the prepayment of property taxes. Astorino is guest-hosting The Len Berman Show from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday on 710 WOR.

“It is shocking how little the governor and his state budget director actually know about tax collection in Westchester,” Astorino said. “They are clearly misinformed. To peddle such misinformation is not only political pandering, but irresponsible. Let’s set the record straight, governor. Just the two of us. What do you say?”

Earlier this week, Gov. Cuomo issued an overly vague and potentially impermissible Executive Order allowing counties to issue tax warrants early so that property owners could deduct 2018 property taxes in 2017. Today, the budget director “condemned” Westchester County for what he says is the county’s “refusal” to allow property taxpayers to prepay their 2018 taxes.

“That’s completely false,” Astorino said. “We are not refusing to allow people to prepay their taxes.”

It is important to note that people can pre-pay their 2018 property taxes based on their 2017 bills and reconcile any discrepancies next year.

The legal premise behind the Governor’s Executive Order is dubious at best as it is based on a section of state law that deals with “disasters” such as fires, floods, hurricanes, landslides, terrorism, nuclear releases, drought, blight, and other similar events posing “imminent threat of wide spread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property.”

To add the inability to prepay local taxes to the list is such a stretch that it throws the legality of the order into question.

Since taking office in 2010, Astorino has been committed to holding the line on taxes. During his tenure, in fact, the property tax levy actually decreased by 2 percent. The savings to taxpayers has been substantial. If the county had raised the tax levy just 2 percent, the level allowable under the state’s tax cap, the cumulative cost to Westchester taxpayers since Astorino took office would have been $522 million or $1,700 for the median homeowner.

In the eight years prior to Astorino becoming County Executive, Westchester’s tax levy actually went up 60 percent.