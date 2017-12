December Meeting: Holiday Meeting and Election with Mayor Roach

The December Meeting  of the Council of Neighborhood Associations will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 7:00 pm at Education House, 5 Homeside Lane, White Plains, NY. (NOTE: This meeting will begin at 7:00 pm because sandwiches will be served.)

Continuing the Holiday Meeting tradition, our Special Guest will be White Plains Mayor Tom Roach, who will talk about the state of the City and take questions.