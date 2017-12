COLD WINTER’S NIGHT–WARM UP WITH A VERY HOT WHITE PLAINS WEEK-THE DEC 8 PROGRAM–TONIGHT AT 7:30 CH. 45 FIOS AND CH. 76 ALTICE AND ON THE INTERNET

JOHN BAILEY JIM BENEROFE PETER KATZ

THE LEADING EDGES OF TRUTH, JUSTICE AND THE OLD AMERICAN WAY

The WHITE PLAINS WEEK for 12-8 has been posted to the Internet -

the youtube link is

The whiteplainsweek.com link is

ON

GEDNEY ASSOCIATION SUES THE CITY TO OVERTURN FASNY APPROVAL–IS THERE A CHANCE?

FASNY HASSLE CONTINUES

150 SURROUND REPUBLICAN HEADQUARTERS IN WHITE PLAINS–WITH CREATIVE SIGNS PROTESTING THE TRUMP TAX REFORMS

DEMOCRATIC COUNTY LEGISLATORS PROPOSE INCREASING ASTORINO BUDGET 2% — PUSH FOR 50 NEW JOBS–

HOUSING UP TURN — WILL TRUMP PROPERTY TAX CAP KILL HOUSING?

PAUL FEINER TO THE RESCUE: PAY 2018 PROPERTY TAXES BY END OF YEAR AND CUT THE BURDEN

GOVERNOR CUOMO GIVES MORE TO A FORGOTTEN PUERTO RICO–A TOUCHING VIDEO

AND MORE: