WHITE PLAINS CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING TODAY 4 TO 7 PM ON COURT STREET Posted on December 3, 2017 by John Bailey City Lights, Bright Holiday Nights – Sunday, December 3rd at Renaissance Plaza All are invited to attend and take in the sights and sounds of the season. We promise an evening filled with fun family entertainment in the heart of White Plains. Guests will enjoy music provided by the White Plains Youth Bureau Chorus, Taiko Drummers (traditional Japanese drumming), Forever Young Singers of the White Plains Senior Center, the White Plains Middle School Jazz Band and the Stepinac High School Chorus. We hear that Santa, led by the White Plains High School Marching Band and Cheerleaders, will be making a special visit to Court Street for the occasion. Also visiting the event will be Santa’s special guests Frosty and Rudolph. Other activities include a spectacular ice carving exhibit, a wonderful reading of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, carousel rides, hands-on crafts, and more. Mayor Tom Roach will light the beautiful 24-foot tree in Renaissance Park decorated with LED lights to be enjoyed for the season. Complimentary refreshments will be provided and food may be purchased from everyone’s favorite Walter’s Hot Dog Truck. The City of White Plains would like to recognize and thank the community sponsors of our City Lights, Bright Holiday Nights event: Whole Foods Market, Barnes & Noble and Webster Bank, as well as Cappelli Enterprises, Inc for the donation of the holiday tree in