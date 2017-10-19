TONIGHT AT 8: DR. MONA KENNEDY DISCUSSES NUTRITION DEFICENCIES THAT MAY BE CAUSING CHRONIC CONDITIONS– 8 PM ON VERIZON FIOS CH. 45 COUNTYWIDE AND WHITE PLAINS ALTICE-CABLEVISION CH. 76

TONIGHT YOU’VE GOT

20171020 003

DR. MONA KENNEDY

Family Medicine Physician

New York Presbyterian-Presbyterian/ Lawrence Hospital

on

Hunger in Westchester County

Availability of the Right Foods in Westchester County

Evaluating Patients’ Conditions as Nutrition Related–

Her Two Key Questions that can Identify Nutrition Deficiency Related Conditions

How a Change in Nutrition Can Affect Your Health

How Soon Changing Eating Habits Can Improve Your Health 

How Soon A Nutrition Regimen can make a big difference in your health 

John Bailey interviews Dr. Kennedy Tonight on

PEOPLE TO BE HEARD

The Tri-State Area’s Most Relevant Interview Program

8 PM in White Plains on Altice-Cablevision Ch. 76

Countywide on Verizon-Fios Ch. 45

and

www.wpcommunitymedia.org

Comments are closed.