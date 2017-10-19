Secial Meeting on French American School of New York Called for Monday October 23. NO VOTE THOUGHT

WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL-CHRONICLE EXAMINER. From the City Clerk. October 19, 2017:

The White Plains Common Council will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, October 23, 2017 at 6:00 PM in the Common Council Chamber, City Hall, 255 Main Street, to discuss the application submitted on behalf of the French-American School of New York requesting Special Permits for (1) a “Private Secondary School,” with associated parking and athletic fields; and (2) accessory tennis court structures at 336 Ridgeway, and the proposed resolutions related thereto. There will be no vote taken (on the applicaption) at this meeting.