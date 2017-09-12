WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2017. September 12, 2017:

City of White Plains Polls Opened at 6 A.M. this morning for Registered Democratic voters to select who will contend on the Democratic Party line for Mayor of White Plains and the Common Council.

If you are not sure which election District and voting location you vote in you may call the White Plains City Clerk Office at 422-1227, give them your address where you live in the city and they will tell you where to vote.

Incumbent Mayor Thomas Roach faces Democratic Common Council member Milagros Lecuona for the Mayoral nod.

Democratic City Committee nominees for terms on the Common Council, incumbent Councilpersons John Martin and John Kirkpatrick and first-time Common Council nominee Justin Brasch face Alan Goldman, Michael Kraver and Saad Siddiqui in the contest for part Common Council line.

Voters do not have to vote a “slate,” they may vote for any three candidates for Common Council.

Polls close at 9 PM tonight.