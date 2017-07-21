GEORGE LATIMER KICKS OFF CAMPAIGN FOR COUNTY EXECUTIVE SATURDAY 10:30 IN MAMARONECK

MAMARONECK, N.Y. – State Senator George Latimer, the Democratic nominee in the race for Westchester County Executive, will host a blockbuster campaign office grand opening party this weekend in Mamaroneck.

The event will bring together Latimer’s local supporters with a veritable army of campaign staff and volunteers.

This will come on the heels of the Latimer campaign’s securing the Independence Party nomination and the posting of strong fundraising totals earned overwhelmingly from local, small-dollar donations. Latimer also has the nominations of the Women’s Equality, Working Families, and Reform Parties in the November general election.

Who: New York State Senator George Latimer, Democratic nominee for Westchester County Executive; community leaders, and Latimer campaign staff and volunteers.

What: Latimer for Westchester campaign office grand opening party.

Where: 437 Ward Ave, Mamaroneck, N.Y., 10543 (Entrance in back).

When: Tomorrow, Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.