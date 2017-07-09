John Bailey Appears on Westchester On the Level Monday at 10

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY —

White Plains CitizeNetReporterPublisher and Monday Co-host John Bailey shares his perspective with Yonkers Tribune Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris this Monday, and every Monday throughout the year. This segment airs from 10-11am.

Political Analyst Michael Edelman, Esq., attends the July 10th broadcast from 11-11:30am. We delve into Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub’s resignation; whether his departure is detrimental to the presidency as well as to the public interest or will quickly be forgotten? If so, has POTUS neutered a relevant member of governance? Has the assertion that the Russians have meddled in America’s election lost gravitas in the political discourse? If diplomacy and pragmatism demands this issue be eclipsed, what is Trump’s response to future conduct and cyber security incursions being mitigated? Is the G20 Summit a win for POTUS? Is media missing the big picture? Does Pres. Trump alluding to winning on the economic front rhetorical drama intended by POTUS to camouflaging bilateral deals worldwide that in real terms embellish economic prospects for America? This segment airs from 11-11:30am

Thereafter, Hezi Aris delves into breaking news and analysis until the conclusion of our broadcast day at 12Noon.

.