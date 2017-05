D.D. DOLAN ON THE WHITE PLAINS OUTDOOR ARTS FESTIVAL JUNE 3-4 ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD ON THE INTERENET NOW

D.D. DOLAN, (CENTER) PRESIDENT OF THE WHITE PLAINS OUTDOOR ARTS FESTIVAL PREVIEWS THE 2017 OUTDOOR FESTIVAL JUNE 3-4 ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD, with JIM BENEROFE (RIGHT) AND JOHN BAILEY. WHITE PLAINS HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATE AND FORMER OUTDOOR ARTS SCHOLARSHIP WINNER, DAVID WOEHR OF THE CLAY ARTS CENTER IN RYE JOINS HER (ON LEFT) MS. DOLAN WILL TALK ABOUT THE WHITE PLAINS HIGH SCHOOL ARTS SCHOLARSHIPS GIVEN AWAY EVERY YEAR BY THE ARTS FESTIVAL, AND THE NEED FOR FUNDING THEM EVERY YEAR.

WP Outdoor Arts with Dolan & Woehr has been postedon the internet. The YouTube link is

link to whiteplainsweek.com