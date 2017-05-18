From the White House

Everything White House for 5/18/2017. |

Today, President Donald J. Trump will welcome President Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia to the White House. The two leaders will participate in bilateral meetings and then hold a joint press conference later in the afternoon. This is the President’s third state visit this week before he departs on an 8 day international swing across 4 countries.

Today’s Events

12:15 PM: Vice President Pence delivers the keynote address at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Invest in America! 2017 Summit

12:30 PM: President Trump meets with National Economic Director Gary Cohn

2:00 PM: Vice President Pence delivers remarks at the Laffer Associates 57th Washington Conference

2:50 PM: President Trump welcomes President Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia and leads a bilateral meeting. Vice President Pence will also participate in the bilateral meeting.

3:45 PM: President Trump holds a joint press conference with President Santos – Watch Live

WHITE HOUSE UPDATES

Yesterday, President Trump delivered remarks at the United States Coast Guard Academy Commencement Ceremony

President Trump signed H.J.Res. 66 which nullifies the Department of Labor’s rule on Savings Arrangements Established by States for Non-Governmental Employees.

President Trump issued a Memorandum on the Presidential Determination Pursuant to Section 1245(d)(4)(B) and (C) of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2012.

Vice President Pence spoke at the AAPI Heritage Month Reception yesterday, and was accompanied by Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao as well as the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma.

President Donald Trump arrives at the White House aboard Marine One on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 shortly after returning from Grodon, Connecticut, where he delivered remarks at the United States Coast Guard Academy Commencement Ceremony (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks).

Press Secretary Sean Spicer held a press gaggle aboard Air Force One yesterday, where he delivered a statement to the press and answered questions.

What We Are Reading

“Since President Donald Trump took office, Marin said, some policies have changed. “In the past administration, there were classes of aliens that were exempt from being arrested,” he said. Trump has reversed some Obama immigration policies and has said that anyone who is in the United States illegally could face deportation.” – Reuters