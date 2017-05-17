FROM THE WHITE HOUSE: THE 1600 DAILY

On Friday, President Donald J. Trump will be traveling abroad for his first foreign visit. He will be making stops in Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy, and Belgium, and will be attending both the NATO and G7 summits. The President will be meeting with foreign leaders to strengthen our partnerships and work together to address the many challenges facing our world globally. First Lady Melania Trump will join the President for the 8 day trip overseas. Today’s Events 11:05 AM: President Trump gives remarks at the United States Coast Guard Academy Commencement Ceremony – Watch Live 5:20 PM: Vice President Pence delivers remarks at an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month reception – Watch Live WHITE HOUSE UPDATES President Trump signed H.R. 274, the Modernizing Government Travel Act yesterday, which requires the General Services Administration to prescribe regulations to provide for the reimbursement for the use of a transportation network company or innovative mobility technology company by any Federal employee traveling on official business. Yesterday, President Trump and President Erdoğan of Turkey gave a joint statement to the press shortly after President Trump welcomed President Erdoğan to the White House. President Trump sent nine nominations to the Senate yesterday ranging from the Assistant Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency to the Assistant Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Press Secretary Sean Spicer held a press gaggle in the briefing room where he delivered a statement and answered questions from the press. President Trump and President Erdoğan give a joint statement in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, Tuesday, May 16, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead). Every year since 1982, members of the law enforcement community, their families and friends have gathered on May 14th to mourn the fallen and remember their heroism through a memorial service. On Monday, President Trump and Vice President Pence stood with the men and women of law enforcement to reaffirm their unwavering support. Watch National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster’s press briefing from yesterday. What We Are Reading “U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross are traveling to Capitol Hill on Tuesday afternoon to start talks with key lawmakers about the Trump administration’s intentions to sit down with Canada and Mexico and reopen NAFTA“ – CNBC “Perdue has also told farmers, ‘I’m a grow-it-and-sell-it kind of guy. Our people in American agriculture have shown they can grow it, and we’re here to sell it in markets all around the world.’“ – National Journal