WHITE HOUSE WEEKEND REPORT From The White House

Everything White House for 5/15/2017. | Today, the flags at the White House are lowered to half-staff in recognition of the Peace Officers' Memorial Day. For 36 years, the Fraternal Order of Police has honored the memory of those brave men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty by holding an annual service and ceremony in Washington, D.C. President Donald J. Trump is honored to speak at today's service at the United States Capitol where 234 officers will be memorialized. Additionally, the White House will be lit up in blue this evening in honor of Police Week. Today's Events 11:00 AM: President Trump gives remarks at the 36th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service. Vice President Pence will join the President at the service

1:30 PM President Trump welcomes and has a working luncheon with Crown Prince Muhammad bin Zayid Al Nuhayyan of Abu Dhabi. Vice President Pence will join the President and Crown Prince for the working luncheon.

1:30 PM: Press Briefing with Press Secretary Sean Spicer

3:00 PM: Vice President Pence participates in a swearing-in ceremony for U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer WHITE HOUSE UPDATES President Trump released a statement yesterday recognizing Women's Health Week saying, "As we celebrate Women's Health Week, beginning with Mother's Day , we recognize the importance of providing women access to the best, evidence-based health information and care, and growing our medical knowledge through basic and applied research support." President Trump proclaimed Friday, May 12, as Military Spouse Day. President Trump is committed to supporting and increasing opportunities for military spouses. The President nullified the rule issued by the Federal Highway Administration and the Federal Transit Administration entitled "Metropolitan Planning Organization Coordination and Planning Area Reform" by signing S. 496 on Friday. President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at the Liberty University commencement ceremony, Saturday, May 13, 2017 in Lynchburg, VA (Official White House Photo By Shealah Craighead). First Lady Melania Trump opened the White House movie theater to visitors to the East Wing, treating them to a new piece of history along the tour route. What We Are Reading "Trump further reiterated his promises to stabilize the U.S. job market and end "the sellout of American workers." "I want you to know that my administration is working every single day to create new opportunities and to reverse years of stagnant growth, falling wages, and disappearing jobs. We are ending the sellout of American workers," the President said. " – The Hill "What President Trump is seeking is to unite people of all faiths around a common vision of peace, progress and prosperity. He will bring a message of tolerance and of hope to billions, including to millions of Americans who profess these faiths," Mr. McMaster said during a briefing at the White House." – Washington Times