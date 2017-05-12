PLAYLAND OPENING DAY POSTPONED DUE TO WEATHER FORECAST

Due to the forecast of inclement weather, Opening Day at Playland Park in Rye, originally scheduled for tomorrow will be held next Saturday, May 20 starting at 11 a.m.

All festivities and entertainment will take place as originally scheduled and unlimited ride wristbands will still be available for $15.

Playland will still be open on Sunday, May 14, at noon for Mother’s Day when moms ride free with special $15 rides admission for unlimited rides all day.

For more information about Playland, go to PlaylandPark.org.