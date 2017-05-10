COUNTY EXECUTIVE HOLDS TOWN HALL MEETING IN MT. PLEASANT TONIGHT 7 PM

County Executive Robert P. Astorino is bringing his “Ask Astorino” series of town halls to the Mount Pleasant Town Hall, tonight, Wednesday May 10th, at 7:00 p.m.

The county executive will provide an update on his work to provide tax relief, preserve essential services and promote economic development. In addition to this being the seventh straight year of no tax increases for county taxpayers, Astorino will discuss initiatives including Playland, and the Westchester County Airport.

WHO: County Executive Robert P. Astorino

WHAT: Ask Astorino Town Hall

WHERE: Mount Pleasant Town Hall, One Town Hall Plaza Valhalla, NY 10595

WHEN: Wednesday, May 10th at 7:00 P.M.