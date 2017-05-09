COUNCIL OF NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATIONS HOLDS SCHOOL BUDGET AND ELECTION FORUM THIS EVENING

Tonight, Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 7:30 pm at Education House, 5 Homeside Lane, White Plains, NY. The Council of Neighborhood Associations meeting will include a presentation of the 2017-2018 School Budget Proposal and an opportunity to meet the Candidates for the School Board.

Assistant Superintendent of Business for the White Plains School District, Ann Vaccaro-Teich, will present the Proposed 2017-2018 School Budget . She and Dr. Howard Smith, Acting Superintendent of White Plains Schools, will be available afterward for discussion with the audience.

School Board President Rosemarie Eller, and Trustee Randy Stein, M.D. are running unopposed for new 3-year terms. They will discuss their backgrounds, Board responsibilities, visions for the future, and take questions from the audience.