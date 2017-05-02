FROM THE WHITE HOUSE-1600 BRIEFING

For the first time today, President Donald J. Trump will present the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy to the United States Air Force Academy Falcons. The cadets on the team embody the Air Force’s three core values of Integrity, Service, and Excellence and will continue to make our country proud throughout their military careers.

AFTERNOON:

  • 12:30PM: President Trump speaks with President Vladimir Putin of Russia by telephone
  • 5:30PM: President Trump meets with National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster

FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP

OVAL OFFICE HIGHLIGHTS

President Trump drops by a meeting of the Independent Community Bankers Association at the White House.
WHITE HOUSE UPDATES

Celebrating National Small Business Week.
Vice President Pence makes remarks at the Small Business Week Awards Program.
PRESS ROOM

Watch yesterday’s press briefing with Sean Spicer:

Read the press briefing by Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney on the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2017 here.

Today, a press briefing will be held at 1:30PM ET in the White House Briefing Room with Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Watch it LIVE here.

NEWS REPORTS

 

  • Washington Times: Trump vows to roll back Dodd-Frank in meeting with bankers
  • Politico: White House launches ‘American Technology Council’
