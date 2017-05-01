Immigrant Supporters Demonstrate at 4 PM today in Downtown White Plains

WPCNR MAIN STREET JOURNAL. From the SEIU. May 1, 2017:

At 4 PM on today hundreds of immigrants from across the region will join with labor, community, legislative and business allies outside the Westchester Government Building in White Plains to participate in part of the largest mobilization of immigrants and supporters since the Trump election.

Channeling momentum from “day without an immigrant” events around the country, the event will coincide with immigrant rights marches nationwide, all calling for an end to the Trump administration’s divisive and destructive deportation strategy

32BJ SEIU, community, and immigrants’ rights organization will make clear that the Trump administration’s systematic attempt to criminalize immigrants not only assaults the civil rights of communities of color, but opens a dangerous path of intolerance that is already having dramatic consequences in communities across the country, as hate crimes against immigrants and those perceived to be foreign continue to spread.

“Our coalition demands that the Trump Administration end its attack on immigrant, refugee and Muslim populations,” said John Santos, Vice-President of 32BJ SEIU Hudson Valley. “Families in our community are being destroyed; American-born children are being separated from their parents. We call on Congress to pass a federal budget that reflects our priorities for the rights of workers, and that doesn’t include a single dollar for a border wall or unjust immigration enforcement.”