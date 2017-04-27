From the White House…

White House Memo

Today, President Donald J. Trump will host Argentine President Mauricio Macri at the White House, strengthening the United States’ ties to a key Latin American ally. The United States’ bilateral relationship with Argentina allows for close cooperation on issues ranging from counterterrorism and counternarcotics to commercial trade. The President will ensure our two countries continue working closely together on issues of mutual interest.

MORNING:

11:20AM: President Trump welcomes President Mauricio Macri and Mrs. Macri of Argentina

AFTERNOON:

2:00PM: President Trump signs a Memorandum on Aluminum Imports and Threats to National Security

OVAL OFFICE HIGHLIGHTS

President Trump signs an Executive Order on Enforcing Prohibitions on Federal Control of Education.

President Trump signs an Executive Order on the Antiquities Act.

President Trump holds a National Teacher of the Year Event.

WHITE HOUSE UPDATES

Photo of the Day:

President Donald J. Trump signs the Antiquities Executive Order at the U.S Department of the Interior. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead).

Behind-the-scenes of President Trump’s call to space.

President Trump Proposed a Massive Tax Cut. Here’s What You Need to Know.

WHITE HOUSE HISTORY

On this day in 1822, the 18th President of the United States, Ulysses S. Grant, was born in Point Pleasant, Ohio. During the Civil War, U.S. Grant was the commanding officer of the Union Army and accepted Robert E. Lee’s surrender at Appomattox, Virginia. Grant was selected by the Republican party in 1868 as candidate for president and went on to decisively win the election. (Retrieved from the Library of Congress).

PRESS ROOM

Watch yesterday’s press briefing with Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn:

Today, a press briefing will be held at 1:00PM ET in the White House Briefing Room with Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Watch it LIVE here.

