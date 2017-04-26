From the White House The 1600 Daily

Everything White House for 4/26/2017. |

White House Memo

Today, President Trump will roll out the first details of his tax plan, which will reform the complicated tax code, slash rates, and empower companies and workers to create jobs and keep more of their money in their own pockets.

MORNING:

11:20AM: President Trump gives remarks and signs the Antiquities Executive Order – Watch LIVE

AFTERNOON:

12:30PM: President Trump has lunch with Vice President Pence

OVAL OFFICE HIGHLIGHTS

President Trump participates in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s National Days of Remembrance.

President Trump gives remarks to the World Jewish Congress Plenary Assembly.

President Trump leads a farmers roundtable and signs the Promoting Agriculture and Rural Prosperity Executive Order.

WHITE HOUSE UPDATES

Photo of the Day:



President Donald J. Trump signs the Executive Order Promoting Agriculture and Rural Prosperity in America with Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead).

President Trump’s 100 Days of Historic Accomplishments.

The Facts

PRESS ROOM

Watch yesterday’s press briefing with Sean Spicer and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross:



Read the press briefing by Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke on the Executive Order to Review the Designations Under the Antiquities Act here.

Today, a press briefing will be held at 1:30PM ET with Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Director Gary Cohn. Watch it LIVE here.

