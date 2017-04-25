THE WHITE HOUSE REPORT: 1600 Daily

The White House
 

FEATURED
In his first 100 days, President Donald J. Trump has taken bold action to restore prosperity, keep Americans safe and secure, and hold government accountable. At an historic pace, this President has enacted more legislation and signed more executive orders than any other president in over a half century. With a focus on rebuilding the military, ending illegal immigration, and restoring confidence in our economy, the President is keeping his promises to the American people.

https://click.mail.whitehouse.gov/?qs=276aa2c2b4ba2d3ae8ca14e93e4dc6701425ccad93811cb6bf426fd14b9cb6343e9e5283d85453b6dfb99c17877091169c909a309ed0aa11

MORNING:

  • 11:20AM: President Trump gives remarks at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s National Days of Remembrance – Watch LIVE
  • 11:35AM: President Trump participates in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s National Days of Remembrance

AFTERNOON:

  • 1:45PM: President Trump meets with Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin
  • 2:15PM: President Trump has a meeting on tax reform
  • 3:00PM: President Trump participates in a farmers’ roundtable and signing of the Executive Order Promoting Agriculture and Rural Prosperity in America
  • 5:30PM: President Trump meets with National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster
OVAL OFFICE HIGHLIGHTS
President Trump speaks with astronauts aboard the International Space Station.
Read More
https://click.mail.whitehouse.gov/?qs=276aa2c2b4ba2d3aa4adf718c21f94b10dc813c0bf604eca6d9179da55fe1706103a12a6c8d9cacc0e4b9acfd9c246d7dc3ed917d11e192a

President Trump hosts a working lunch with United Nations Security Council Ambassadors.
Read More

WHITE HOUSE UPDATES
Photo of the Day:
https://click.mail.whitehouse.gov/?qs=276aa2c2b4ba2d3a1fdf369f074601231a30c0103aa58bf4b37dd34dc9dce3b6fe9cc956d29f20cedca9d9a201c98288b4dba4c4d6eb6823
Service Members from the Military District of Washington participate in an Honor Cordon on the South Grounds of the White House for Newly Appointed Ambassadors to Washington, D.C. arriving for their Credential Ceremony with President Donald J. Trump. (Official White House Photo by Benjamin Applebaum).
View Photo

https://click.mail.whitehouse.gov/?qs=276aa2c2b4ba2d3ababfc3e12b2120d37c3865a106470b41397e38db6697bc14da0d1f7c775a1dd16f31bb12cd90badfc3824938ee0b12ac
Retweet

PRESS ROOM
Watch yesterday’s press briefing with Sean Spicer:
https://click.mail.whitehouse.gov/?qs=276aa2c2b4ba2d3a637bc3fb4258fada04301725dd3e7cd4327ecc3fa7951c54c33d4ff0072a9d16445c06f95b5fea0263772f09ef9f54f5
Read Transcript

Read the press briefing on the President’s Executive Order Promoting Agriculture and Rural Prosperity here.

Today’s press briefing will take place at 2:00PM ET in the White House Briefing Room with Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Watch it LIVE here.

NEWS REPORTS
  • The Hill: “Trump calls NASA astronaut to congratulate her on space record”
    Read More
  • Fox News: “Trump makes space call to record-breaking NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson”
    Read More
  • Washington Examiner: “Trump: North Korea is ‘a real threat to the world’”
    Read More

Privacy Policy   Contact the White House

Comments are closed.