From the White House: The 1600 Daily Monday, April 24

Today, President Donald J. Trump will congratulate NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson for breaking the record for most time in space of any American. President Trump will host a videoconference call from the Oval office with Dr. Whitson, who is currently aboard the International Space Station. The President is calling on all Americans to dream big, and bold, and daring things for our country. Putting American footprints on distant worlds is not too big a dream!
- 10:00AM: President Trump has a video conference with NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station – Watch LIVE
- 11:30AM: President Trump has a working lunch with ambassadors of countries on the United Nations Security Council
- 2:30PM: President Trump signs a proclamation on Holocaust Remembrance
- 3:00PM: President Trump hosts a credential ceremony for newly appointed ambassadors to Washington, D.C.
- 4:30PM: President Trump meets with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford
- 5:30PM: President Trump participates in a reception with conservative media
- 6:30PM: President Trump has dinner with Senator John McCain, Mrs. Cindy McCain, and Senator Lindsey Graham
President Trump signs three financial services presidential actions.
Read Remarks
Presidential Memorandum on Financial Stability Oversight Council
Presidential Memorandum on Orderly Liquidation Authority
Executive Order on Identifying and Reducing Tax Regulatory Burdens
Vice President Pence meets with Indonesian business leaders and departs for Australia.
Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Australia to meet with government and business leaders.
Vice President Pence makes remarks to the United States – Australian Business Community.
Vice President Pence and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnball hold a joint press conference.
Read the press gaggle with Sean Spicer here.
Today’s press briefing will take place at 1:30PM ET in the White House Briefing Room with Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Watch it LIVE here.
