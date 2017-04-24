From the White House: The 1600 Daily Monday, April 24

FEATURED

WHITE HOUSE MEMO

Today, President Donald J. Trump will congratulate NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson for breaking the record for most time in space of any American. President Trump will host a videoconference call from the Oval office with Dr. Whitson, who is currently aboard the International Space Station. The President is calling on all Americans to dream big, and bold, and daring things for our country. Putting American footprints on distant worlds is not too big a dream!

MORNING: 10:00AM: President Trump has a video conference with NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station – Watch LIVE

President Trump has a video conference with NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station – 11:30AM: President Trump has a working lunch with ambassadors of countries on the United Nations Security Council AFTERNOON: 2:30PM: President Trump signs a proclamation on Holocaust Remembrance

President Trump signs a proclamation on Holocaust Remembrance 3:00PM: President Trump hosts a credential ceremony for newly appointed ambassadors to Washington, D.C.

President Trump hosts a credential ceremony for newly appointed ambassadors to Washington, D.C. 4:30PM: President Trump meets with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford

President Trump meets with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford 5:30PM: President Trump participates in a reception with conservative media

President Trump participates in a reception with conservative media 6:30PM: President Trump has dinner with Senator John McCain, Mrs. Cindy McCain, and Senator Lindsey Graham

OVAL OFFICE HIGHLIGHTS

WHITE HOUSE UPDATES



Retweet Check out a 360-degree view of the Green Room



NEWS FROM VICE PRESIDENT PENCE’S ASIA-PACIFIC TOUR



Read More Vice President Pence meets with Indonesian business leaders and departs for Australia. Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Australia to meet with government and business leaders.

Read More Vice President Pence makes remarks to the United States – Australian Business Community.

Read More Vice President Pence and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnball hold a joint press conference.

Read More

PRESS ROOM

Read the press gaggle with Sean Spicer here. Today’s press briefing will take place at 1:30PM ET in the White House Briefing Room with Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Watch it LIVE here.

NEWS REPORTS