From the White House: The 1600 Daily Monday, April 24

The White House
 

FEATURED
https://click.mail.whitehouse.gov/?qs=811621a55785dfff2f3fafa154a661ec586057319c6c170b877f735b84442117aa337df88287342d4cc84b52043f2d889d9800f37e763ea3
WHITE HOUSE MEMO
Today, President Donald J. Trump will congratulate NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson for breaking the record for most time in space of any American. President Trump will host a videoconference call from the Oval office with Dr. Whitson, who is currently aboard the International Space Station. The President is calling on all Americans to dream big, and bold, and daring things for our country. Putting American footprints on distant worlds is not too big a dream!
MORNING:

  • 10:00AM: President Trump has a video conference with NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station – Watch LIVE
  • 11:30AM: President Trump has a working lunch with ambassadors of countries on the United Nations Security Council

AFTERNOON:

  • 2:30PM: President Trump signs a proclamation on Holocaust Remembrance
  • 3:00PM: President Trump hosts a credential ceremony for newly appointed ambassadors to Washington, D.C.
  • 4:30PM: President Trump meets with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford
  • 5:30PM: President Trump participates in a reception with conservative media
  • 6:30PM: President Trump has dinner with Senator John McCain, Mrs. Cindy McCain, and Senator Lindsey Graham
OVAL OFFICE HIGHLIGHTS
WHITE HOUSE UPDATES
https://click.mail.whitehouse.gov/?qs=811621a55785dfff6c9f5d614545ab7e2345557ebd086c09360b95fb241d802c0119ed4cdeb11bec5b87a2c72228832f4d0a5bf61f96a007
Retweet

Check out a 360-degree view of the Green Room
https://click.mail.whitehouse.gov/?qs=811621a55785dfff6a5500dd276b89d5d9decd0167bde8c4ec185f5eec1d69cace220374ffa5d965757a44675069cc2e7ff43adea06328d0

NEWS FROM VICE PRESIDENT PENCE’S ASIA-PACIFIC TOUR
Vice President Pence meets with Indonesian business leaders and departs for Australia.
Read More

Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Australia to meet with government and business leaders.
Read More

Vice President Pence makes remarks to the United States – Australian Business Community.
Read More

Vice President Pence and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnball hold a joint press conference.
Read More

PRESS ROOM
Read the press gaggle with Sean Spicer here.

Today’s press briefing will take place at 1:30PM ET in the White House Briefing Room with Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Watch it LIVE here.

NEWS REPORTS
  • NBC News: “Charity Worker Detained in Egypt for 3 Years Credits Trump for Release”
    Read More
  • Fox Business: “Trump Order Gives Mnuchin Green Light to Take ‘First Step’ on Tax Reform”
    Read More

Comments are closed.