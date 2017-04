ROBERT ASTORINO TO DELIVER ANNUAL STATE OF THE COUNTY ADDRESS

ON APRIL 20th

County Executive Robert P. Astorino will deliver his 2017 State of the County Address on Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. in the Central Jury Room of the County Courthouse, 111 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., White Plains. The event will be televised in White Plains on Altice Cablevision, NEWS12 and VERIZON FIOS COUNTYWIDE, NEWS 12.