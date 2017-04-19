THE TRUMP NEWS CARAVAN

WHITE HOUSE MEMO
Today, President Donald J. Trump will sign the Veterans Choice Program Extension and Improvement Act, ensuring our incredible veterans have certainty and continuity of care while the Administration works to deliver the VA reforms that are so desperately needed.
MORNING:
- 10:30AM: President Trump meets with Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin
- 11:30AM: President Trump signs S. 544 the Veterans Choice Program Extension and Improvement Act
AFTERNOON:
- 2:30PM: President Trump welcomes the Super Bowl Champions: The New England Patriots to the White House – Watch LIVE
- 3:30PM: President Trump meets with National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster
FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP
OVAL OFFICE HIGHLIGHTS
President Trump signs a Buy American, Hire American Executive Order.
Read Remarks
WHITE HOUSE UPDATES
Photo of the Day:
President Donald J. Trump lands in Kenosha, WI on Marine One to deliver remarks at Snap-on Tools and to sign his “Buy American, Hire American” Executive Order. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead).
President Trump Promotes “Buy American and Hire American”.
President Trump Promotes “Buy American and Hire American”.
NEWS FROM VICE PRESIDENT PENCE’S ASIA-PACIFIC TOUR
Vice President Pence receives briefing at the DMZ.
Vice President Pence and Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Aso hold a joint press conference.
Vice President Pence and Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Aso hold a joint press conference.
PRESS ROOM
