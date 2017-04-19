THE TRUMP NEWS CARAVAN

WHITE HOUSE MEMO

Today, President Donald J. Trump will sign the Veterans Choice Program Extension and Improvement Act, ensuring our incredible veterans have certainty and continuity of care while the Administration works to deliver the VA reforms that are so desperately needed.

MORNING: 10:30AM: President Trump meets with Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin

President Trump meets with Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin 11:30AM: President Trump signs S. 544 the Veterans Choice Program Extension and Improvement Act AFTERNOON: 2:30PM: President Trump welcomes the Super Bowl Champions: The New England Patriots to the White House – Watch LIVE

President Trump welcomes the Super Bowl Champions: The New England Patriots to the White House – 3:30PM: President Trump meets with National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster

FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP

OVAL OFFICE HIGHLIGHTS



Read Executive Order

Read Remarks

President Trump signs a Buy American, Hire American Executive Order.

WHITE HOUSE UPDATES

Photo of the Day:



President Donald J. Trump lands in Kenosha, WI on Marine One to deliver remarks at Snap-on Tools and to sign his “Buy American, Hire American” Executive Order. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead).

View Photo President Donald J. Trump lands in Kenosha, WI on Marine One to deliver remarks at Snap-on Tools and to sign his “Buy American, Hire American” Executive Order. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead). President Trump Promotes “Buy American and Hire American”.

Read More

NEWS FROM VICE PRESIDENT PENCE’S ASIA-PACIFIC TOUR

PRESS ROOM

Read yesterday’s press gaggle with Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders here. Today’s press briefing will take place at 12:00PM ET in the White House Briefing Room with Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Watch it LIVE here.

NEWS REPORTS