The White Plains Council of Neighborhood Associations meeting scheduled for last Tuesday, and postponed will meet instead this evening at Education House, 5 Homeside Lane.



The April Meeting will be held on Tonight, April 18, 2017 at 7:30 pm at Education House, 5 Homeside Lane, White Plains, NY. The meeting will be a Roundtable Discussion about Citywide Issues and Neighborhood Concerns. Please bring your ideas, concerns, opinions, and questions, and join the discussion.