THE WHITE HOUSE DAILY

WPCNR 1600 DAILY. From the White House April 14, 2017:

This is a season of hope for millions of Americans. This week, Jewish families celebrate Passover and retell the story of God’s deliverance of the Jewish people. This Easter Sunday, Christians celebrate the resurrection of Christ and the promise of eternal salvation. America is a Nation of believers. As long as we have faith in each other, and trust in God, we will succeed!
President Donald J. Trump meets with I-85 bridge first responders.
President Trump signs H.J.Res. 67 into law.
President Trump signs H.J.Res. 43 into law.
Spring flowers outside the South Portico of the White House on April 12th, 2017. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead).
President Trump Welcomes NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg to the White House.
Watch yesterday’s press briefing with Sean Spicer:
NEWS REPORTS
  • Daily Signal: “Hefty Drop in Border Arrests a Credit to Trump’s Enforcement of US Law”
  • The Hill: “EPA head: Obama created false choice ‘between jobs and the environment’”
