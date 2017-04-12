THE WHITE HOUSE TODAY

WHITE HOUSE MEMO

President Donald J. Trump believes our moral duty to the taxpayer requires us to make our government leaner and more accountable. Today’s announcement of his “Comprehensive Plan for Reforming the Federal Government and Reducing the Federal Civilian Workforce” returns the Federal government to its primary purpose, to provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty.

President Donald Trump attends a strategic and policy CEO discussion in the State Department Library in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen).

Unleashing American Business: President Trump is committed to cutting red tape.

