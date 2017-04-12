THE WHITE HOUSE TODAY

President Donald J. Trump believes our moral duty to the taxpayer requires us to make our government leaner and more accountable. Today’s announcement of his “Comprehensive Plan for Reforming the Federal Government and Reducing the Federal Civilian Workforce” returns the Federal government to its primary purpose, to provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty.
  • 11:30AM: President Trump meets with House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte

  • 3:00PM: President Trump meets with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of NATO
  • 3:25PM: President Trump leads an expanded bilateral meeting with Secretary General Stoltenberg
  • 4:00PM: President Trump holds a joint press conference with Secretary General Stoltenberg – Watch LIVE
President Trump leads a strategic and policy CEO discussion.
President Donald Trump attends a strategic and policy CEO discussion in the State Department Library in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen).
Unleashing American Business: President Trump is committed to cutting red tape.
Watch yesterday’s press briefing with Sean Spicer:
Read the Background Press Briefing on Syria here.

Read the On-the-Record Press Briefing on a Comprehensive Plan for Reforming the Federal Government and Reducing the Federal Civilian Workforce here.

