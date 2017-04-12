THE WHITE HOUSE TODAY

WPCNR 1600 DAILY. From the White House. April 12, 2017:
WHITE HOUSE MEMO
President Donald J. Trump believes our moral duty to the taxpayer requires us to make our government leaner and more accountable. Today’s announcement of his “Comprehensive Plan for Reforming the Federal Government and Reducing the Federal Civilian Workforce” returns the Federal government to its primary purpose, to provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty.
MORNING:
- 11:30AM: President Trump meets with House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte
AFTERNOON:
- 3:00PM: President Trump meets with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of NATO
- 3:25PM: President Trump leads an expanded bilateral meeting with Secretary General Stoltenberg
- 4:00PM: President Trump holds a joint press conference with Secretary General Stoltenberg – Watch LIVE
FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP
OVAL OFFICE HIGHLIGHTS
President Trump leads a strategic and policy CEO discussion.
Read More
Read More
WHITE HOUSE UPDATES
Photo of the Day:
President Donald Trump attends a strategic and policy CEO discussion in the State Department Library in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen).
View Photo
Unleashing American Business: President Trump is committed to cutting red tape.
President Donald Trump attends a strategic and policy CEO discussion in the State Department Library in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen).
View Photo
Unleashing American Business: President Trump is committed to cutting red tape.
Read More
PRESS ROOM
Watch yesterday’s press briefing with Sean Spicer:
Read Transcript
Read Transcript
Read the Background Press Briefing on Syria here.
Read the On-the-Record Press Briefing on a Comprehensive Plan for Reforming the Federal Government and Reducing the Federal Civilian Workforce here.
NEWS REPORTS