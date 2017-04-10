Gorsuch Swear-In; Weekend White House Highlights

FEATURED

WHITE HOUSE MEMO

With the swearing in of Justice Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court, President Donald J. Trump will complete one of his most important campaign promises by ensuring the late, great Antonin Scalia is succeeded by a conservative justice who will protect our liberties and preserve the Constitution.

MORNING: 11:00AM: President Trump attends the swearing-in ceremony of the Honorable Neil Gorsuch – Watch LIVE AFTERNOON: 4:00PM: President Trump meets with the Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney

OVAL OFFICE HIGHLIGHTS



Read More

President Trump leads an expanded bilateral meeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping.

WHITE HOUSE UPDATES