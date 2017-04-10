Gorsuch Swear-In; Weekend White House Highlights

WPCNR THE WHITE HOUSE LIVE REPORT. From the White House. April 10, 2017

WHITE HOUSE MEMO
With the swearing in of Justice Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court, President Donald J. Trump will complete one of his most important campaign promises by ensuring the late, great Antonin Scalia is succeeded by a conservative justice who will protect our liberties and preserve the Constitution.
MORNING:

  • 11:00AM: President Trump attends the swearing-in ceremony of the Honorable Neil Gorsuch – Watch LIVE

AFTERNOON:

  • 4:00PM: President Trump meets with the Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney
OVAL OFFICE HIGHLIGHTS
President Trump leads an expanded bilateral meeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping.
WHITE HOUSE UPDATES
Photo of the Day:
Outside the Oval Office (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead).
View PhotoCheck out a 360-degree view of the Red Room.

PRESS ROOM
Read the press gaggle with Sean Spicer here.Read the press briefing by Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Mnuchin, and Secretary Ross on President Trump’s meetings with President Xi of China here.

Today’s press briefing will take place at 1:30PM ET in the White House Briefing Room with Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Watch it LIVE here.

NEWS REPORTS
  • Washington Examiner: “Trump calls to thank Navy commanders of warships USS Ross, USS Porter that conducted Syria strike”
  • NBC News: “New justice Neil Gorsuch to have immediate impact on Supreme Court”
