FASNY SUPER HEARING TONIGHT, 6 PM AT PERFORMING ARTS CENTER. MUST SIGN IN IF YOU WISH TO SPEAK. NO LIVE TELEVISION

WPCNR MAIN STREET JOURNAL.From the Mayor’s Office. April 5, 2017:

Public hearings in relation to 1) the application submitted by the French American School of New York (FASNY) for a Special Permit for a “private secondary school” at 336 Ridgeway, an environmentally sensitive site as defined by Chapter 3-5 of the White Plains Municipal Code; and 2) a special permit for the accessory tennis court structures thereon, will be held concurrently on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 6:00 PM at the White Plains Performing Arts Center (WPPAC).

WPPAC is located on the 3rd floor of the City Center next to the Cinema de Lux movie theater. Parking is available in the City Center and Hamilton-Main garages.

If you wish to speak at the hearing please note that sign up will start at 4:30 PM on April 5th at WPPAC. An individual may sign up to speak for him/herself only; not for others. Speakers will be called in the order in which they signed in.

We will ask that speakers limit their comments to not more than 5 minutes per person in order to ensure that everyone who wishes to speak has the opportunity to do so. Speakers will not be allowed to yield time to each other or substitute for each other on the sign in list.

The WPPAC lobby area will be open starting at 4:30 PM on April 5th, however the doors to the theater itself will not open until 5:30 PM.

Written comments may be submitted to the City Clerk for distribution to the Common Council up to 10 days after the closure of the hearing.

(Editor’s Note: According to the Agenda for this Public Hearing. The issue will not be voted on by the Common Council this evening.

The hearing will not be available on live television.

The proceedings of the hearing will be video taped by White Plains Television and programmed on Altice Cablevision Channel 75, and Verizon Fios Channel 74, as soon as the program can be readied for showing, The proceedings will also be available on the city website when available for upload.)