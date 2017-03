JOHN BAILEY INTERVIEWS

JONELLE WARD

Director of Outreach

Westchester-Rockland Alzheimers Association

ANDRES STANDARD

African-American Outreach Manager

Westchester-Rockland Alzheimers Association

ON

THE LINKING GENERATIONS AGAINST ALZEIMER’S

SYMPOSIUM APRIL 1

AND THE NEED FOR CAREGIVERS FOR THE GROWING ALZEIMER’S AFFECTED POPULATION IN WESCHESTER COUNTY

8 PM Ch. 45 FIOS

Ch 76 CABLEVISION