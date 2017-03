MASS TRANSIT–INTERSTATES STATUS AS OF 5 PM

Andrew M. Cuomo | Governor

GOVERNOR CUOMO ANNOUNCES MTA ABOVE-GROUND SUBWAY AND LIMITED METRO-NORTH SERVICE TO BE RESTORED AT 6 P.M.

Metro-North Will Resume Limited Hourly Service at 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven Lines

Staten Island Railway Service Fully Restored; Express Subway Service in New York City Starts 7 a.m. Wednesday

New York City Bus Service Remains Active but Limited; Expected to Begin Running Normally on Wednesday at 5 a.m.

Full Travel Ban in Effect on I-84 from Pennsylvania to Connecticut Border and Tractor Trailer Ban Remains on I-87 from Albany to Canadian Border

Tractor Trailer Ban Still in Effect on the Thruway, I-81, I-84, I-86/Route 17, I-88 and I-87 from Albany to Canadian Border

Full Travel Ban in Broome County Still in Effect