The Aviation Weather Forecast: a Detailed “What You Can Expect Where” Tommorrow

WPCNR WEATHER. Special to WPCNR from Peter Katz. March 13, 2017:

Here is an interesting aviation forecast discussion prepared by real live meteorologists at the National weather Service. KJFK is Kennedy Airport, KLGA is LaGuardia, KEWR is Newark, KHPN is Westchester, KISP is Islip. 12Z is 1200 Zulu time, which used to be Greenwich Mean Time, which is 7 a.m. EDT.

The key takeaways, Newark will be the high point for snow with 20 inches, Westchester Airport is forecast to get 19 inches with 3 to 4 on the ground by 7 am tomorrow.

IFR is instrument conditions, MVFR Marginal Visual, vsby is visibility/

High pressure passes east of the area this afternoon. The windswill be light/variable for early this afternoon, then light out of the S/SE late this afternoon into this evening.

An intense storm will then begin to move up from the south Monday night, and directly impact the terminals from late tonight into Tuesday as it passes just southeast of Long Island. Snow should develop just midnight, with increasing E then NE winds. At the NYC metros: Instrument Flight Rules Visibility and winds rapidly increasing to Gusts 25-30KNOTS. Farther north/east: Mariginal Visible Flight Rules visibility likely/IFR possible and winds G20-25kt along the CT coast and G15-20KT inland.

Detailed probabilistic snowfall information can be found at:

http:/www.weather.gov/okx/winter

NY Metro Enhanced Aviation Weather Support…

Detailed information, including hourly TAF wind component fcsts,

can be found at: http:/www.weather.gov/zny/n90

WHITE PLAINS WESTCHESTER COUNTY AIRPORT KHPN TAF Comments: Snow and lower conds could arrive an hour earlier than forecast. Snow accumulation by 7 AM 3-4 inches. Total snowfall around 19 inches.

JFK TERMINAL AREA: KJFK TAF Comments: Snow and lower conds could arrive up to 2 hours earlier than fcst. Snow accumulation by 12Z 4-5 inches.Total snowfall around 17 inches.

LAGUARDIA KLGA TAF Comments: Snow and lower conds could arrive up to 2 hours earlier than fcst. Snow accumulation by 12Z (7 AM) 4-5 inches.Total snowfall around 19 inches.

NEWARK: KEWR TAF Comments: Snow and lower conds could arrive up to 2 hours earlier than fcst. Snow accumulation by 12Z (7 AM) around 5-6 inches. Total snowfall around 20 inches.

The afternoon KEWR(NEWARK) haze potential forecast is GREEN, which implies slant range visibility 7SM or greater outside of cloud.

TETERBOROUGH KTEB TAF Comments: Snow and lower conditions could arrive up to 2 hours earlier than fcst. Snow accumulation by 12Z (7 AM) 4-5 inches. Total snowfall around 20 inches.

ISLIP KISP TAF Comments: Snow and lower conds could arrive up to 2 hours earlier than fcst. Snow accumulation by 12Z 2-4 inches. Total snowfall around 14 inches.