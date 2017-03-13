No Garbage Collection Tuesday. Free Parking in Galleria Garage starting at 8 PM Through 10 AM Wednesday. Do not Park on Streets Over Night you will be towed.

In a robocall Monday afternoon, Mayor Thomas Roach advised citizens they could not park on streets overnight this evening, and if you do, you will be towed to facilitate White Plains DPW crews clearing the streets.

If you cannot park offstreet, the Lexington-Grove (Galleria Parking Garage) will allow free parking from 8 PM this evening until 10 AM Wednesday morning.

There will be no garbage collection Tuesday. Tuesday Garbage collections will resume Wednesday. There will be no paper recycling Wednesday.