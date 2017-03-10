President Trump to Address Nation in Weekly Address 11 AM This Morning. Topic Health Care

WPCNR TRUMP THE PRESIDENT. From The White House. March 10, 2017:

President Donald J. Trump continued building momentum this week toward fulfilling one of the most important promises he made to the American people: the repeal and replacement of Obamacare. After seven long years, President Trump and Republicans in Congress have begun the process of fixing America’s broken healthcare system and giving the power back to the American people.

Friday morning at 11 a.m., the President will deliver an important message regarding the future of healthcare in America during his Weekly Address to the Nation.