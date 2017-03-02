WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE ROBERT P. ASTORINO WILL SPEAK WITH MORE THAN 20 EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF LOCAL SYNAGOGUES

ABOUT RECENT BOMB THREATS AND HATE CRIMES TARGETING THE JEWISH COMMUNITY

WHO: Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino

George Longworth, Commissioner of Public Safety

Elliot Forchheimer, Executive Director of the Westchester Jewish Council

More than 20 Executive Directors of Westchester-based synagogues

WHAT: Astorino will speak before the Westchester Synagogue Executive Director’s Roundtable about the recent bomb threats and hate crimes targeting the Jewish community in the county and beyond.

Astorino will also detail what the county is doing to combat the scourge.

WHERE: Shaarei Tikvah

46 Fox Meadow Road

Scarsdale

WHEN: TODAY — Thursday, March 2

10:30 a.m.