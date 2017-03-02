WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE ROBERT P. ASTORINO WILL SPEAK WITH MORE THAN 20 EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF LOCAL SYNAGOGUES
ABOUT RECENT BOMB THREATS AND HATE CRIMES TARGETING THE JEWISH COMMUNITY
WHO: Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino
George Longworth, Commissioner of Public Safety
Elliot Forchheimer, Executive Director of the Westchester Jewish Council
More than 20 Executive Directors of Westchester-based synagogues
WHAT: Astorino will speak before the Westchester Synagogue Executive Director’s Roundtable about the recent bomb threats and hate crimes targeting the Jewish community in the county and beyond.
Astorino will also detail what the county is doing to combat the scourge.
WHERE: Shaarei Tikvah
46 Fox Meadow Road
Scarsdale
WHEN: TODAY — Thursday, March 2
10:30 a.m.