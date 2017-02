THIS IS A SAFETY BULLETIN: AS OF DAYBREAK, RAIN OVERNIGHT HAS FROZEN AS IT HAS HIT ON COLD ROAD SURFACES IN THE WHITE PLAINS AREA, CREATING  POTENTIAL DANGEROUS AND SLIPPERY CONDITIONS FOR PEDESTRIANS  AROUND HOME WALKWAYS AND DRIVEWAYS AND MAKING DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLES TREACHEROUS. USE CAUTION. DRIVE SLOWLY. DO NOT APPLY BRAKES SUDDENLY. EASE TO A STOP IN LOWER GEAR.