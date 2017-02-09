WHITE PLAINS PUBLIC SCHOOLS CLOSED THURSDAY DUE TO EXPECTED SNOWSTORM–3 inches by Dawn Snow ALL DAY– 7 to 11 INCHES predicted

According to the White Plains Public Schools website, schools are closed Thursday in anticipation of heavy snow.

As of 12:45 AM, snow is forecast to begin at 4:30 A.M. and accumulate to 1 to 3 inches by sunrise.

The official National Weather Service Forecast as of 1 A.M.

Overnight

Snow, mainly after 3am. Low around 29. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. North wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday Snow, mainly before 3pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow after 11am. Temperature falling to around 26 by 10am. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. Blustery, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 7 to 11 inches possible.