CITY HOLDS PUBLIC HEARINGS ON DEKALB 77-UNIT APTS; DANNON YOGURT RESARCH LAB THIS EVENING.

WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL CHRONICLE-EXAMINER. February 6, 2017:

The regular monthly Common Council meeting convenes tonight at 7:30 at City Hall.

Public hearings are scheduled for the potential approval of a 77 unit apartment complex at One DeKalb Avenue, and potential approval of the Dannon Yogurt research facility at 100 Bloomingdale Road.

The consent agenda will likely approve the three year retroactive contract with Civil Services Employees Association, provideing for 1-1/2%, 2% and 2% increases dating back two years, establish drug and substance abuse mandatory testing of CSEA employees, and reinstatement of retiree health benefits for employees hired before 1995.

The city will also likely approve a resolution homerule request to establish a city managed Industrial Development Agency, and refer out plans for a senior living facility to be built at the Mount Hope AME Zion Church; plans for a renovation of 440 Hamilton Avenue.