Special Meeting of Common Council Announced for Tuesday 6 pm–2 NEW Developments

City Hall Announced a Special Meeting for tomorrow evening at 6 PM. The agenda:
1. Recreation and Parks Department Schedule of User Fees
2. Sign Ordinance.
3. 440 Hamilton Avenue – proposed development.
4. Broadstone White Plains – proposed development (Mamaroneck Avenue)
5. Mount Hope A.M.E. Zion Church – proposed development/petition to amend the Zoning
Ordinance
6. Motion to enter into executive session for the purpose of discussing matters in relation
to collective bargaining.

