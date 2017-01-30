Special Meeting of Common Council Announced for Tuesday 6 pm–2 NEW Developments

City Hall Announced a Special Meeting for tomorrow evening at 6 PM. The agenda:

1. Recreation and Parks Department Schedule of User Fees

2. Sign Ordinance.

3. 440 Hamilton Avenue – proposed development.

4. Broadstone White Plains – proposed development (Mamaroneck Avenue)

5. Mount Hope A.M.E. Zion Church – proposed development/petition to amend the Zoning

Ordinance

6. Motion to enter into executive session for the purpose of discussing matters in relation

to collective bargaining.