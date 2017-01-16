Dr. Martin Luther King: The Forgotten American. A Forgotten American Value Lost. A Legacy Trashed by an Incoming President for God’s Sake? How About Putting Dr. King’s Face on the $1 BILL?

WPCNR THE BIG EXTRA. News & Comment by John F. Bailey. January 16, 2017:

I wrote this column thirteen years ago in 2004. I published it again last January It still stands relevant today, Even more so. Agonizingly more so.

Reading President Barack Obama’s last State of the Union Message, (a melancholy reminder of what his Presidency that might have been), and the absolute hatred and disrespect directed at Mr. Obama by members of his own party and the Republican Party towards him the last eight years, I can only shake my head in deep sorrow about an America I thought was gone that has returned with all the excuses and reasons segregation, redlining, slums were allowed to exist for a hundred years after the Civil War.

Another Civil War grew this last year: The Robber Barons in new suits have returned from the grave to say what is best for them is good for America. Like it was good for us in the days of rotten meat, snake oil medicine, unsafe railroads, segregated lunch counters, segregated schools, tony private schools. Unequal funding of schools. Cultivation of college for the elite.

But now Jim Crow America is back, joined by Jose Crow, and Mohammed Crow.

Hatred of the different is back. So back.

Disdain for the downtrodden, the unlucky and the underpaid is back.

Refusal to help the afflicted because they are not our responsibility is back.

Disrepect for women is back. It was demonstrated disgracefully every day in the media the last year by “candidates for President” who say they want to make ” America Great Again.” How is disrespect for women, not wanting equal pay for an equal job going to make America great? It’s not. Women have to work in America today because the corporations do not pay the men enough to pay the cost of living set by the very corporations, banks, and services, and taxes laid on them by the governments themselves.

And where are the men and women of the cloth today to refute this horrible message accepted by the media as “positions.”

For the ministers, rabbis, preachers, and society leaders today to be not speaking out against the Republican message of Fascist hate is a disgrace. Many Christian ministers are supporting such thinly disguised hate by not speaking out.

Turn in your collars, gentlemen and ladies of the cloth.

The last 8 years have seen a revival of the Republican Party that resembles a revival of the Ku Klux Klan more than the Party of Lincoln.

They were lead by the sixteen low standard bearers who are educated enough to know better, kowtowing to the frightened, the fearful and the superior and the insecure– making popular once again hatred of the black man, the Jew, the Muslim, the person who speaks Spanish, the immigrant, the refugee all those “threats” to America who work like dogs to survive because they believe in the American Dream, while the basically white establishment today like their version of the dream, which survives on Capitalism of exploiting the populace to make money by eliminating competition. Making deals. Creating investments without value. Using other people’s money.

The real threat to America are the leaders who pour out this message to appeal to ignorance as Hitler poured it out to Germans in the 1920s and 1930s coming to power, blaming inferiors for Germany’s problems.

That fills me with a great melancholy. I wish there was ONE Martin Luther King today. ONE.

One Democratic elected official who would stand up for their President the last 8 years.

ONE religious leader, white, or black, Hispanic, or Muslim who would stand up as that Muslim woman stood up in a Trump rally and the big, brave man Trump threw her out of the rally.

A man who would act that way towards a woman is in no way qualified to be a President of the United States of America, but in 5 days he will be. And no matter what he does, his efforts will be extolled by the many as reforms long needed. What they will not say, is why, because any progress in uplifting the poor and disenfranchised are greeted by the establishment with roadblocks and opposition.

I guarantee you Dr. Martin Luther King would have been in the faces of Mr. Trump’s Hate Chorus a long time ago IF he were alive today. That’s essentially why Dr. King was assassinated.

Donald Trump. Ted Cruz. Hillary Clinton, every member of the Cabinet without hearts that is about to be rubber stamped by the congress, and yes, Our own Senators and representatives are cold people.

Today, the man, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is being remembered.

I am not that familiar with Dr. King’s life, but I do know that he, like other great men of America who have their days, Dr. King’s name stands for a value that America holds dear — or we like to think we do.

George Washington stands for honesty.

Abraham Lincoln for freedom

Columbus for discovery,

Dr. King’s name stands for Opportunity.

Let me add to that DR. KING stands for fairness. Compassion. A willingness to help and recognize wrong. To stop by the wayside, like Jesus did and mingle with the Lepers.

In fact, and I just thought of this today. We should put Dr. Martin Luther King’s likeness on the $1 Bill. We would not have the civil rights laws if not for Dr. King. How come the U.S. Government did not come up with that idea?

What would he say if he addressed the group honoring him Monday at the C.V. Rich Mansion?

What would he say about foreclosures, shamefully low passing grades on achievement tests for persons of color and who do not speak English well, unemployment in a “growing” economy? Millions of youths without jobs, and robber baron bankers paying dividends to shareholders made possible by the taxpayers, already recovering financially with double digit profit reports in 2017, and seeking to junk the regulations enacted in 2010 in the Dodd-Frank act to stop them from cheating people again?

What would Dr. King say about the giveaways passed by congress in the budget last year at this time, making permanent tax breaks on overseas profits; while they decided to tolerate sexual assault in the military; while congress is too gutless to pass gun control legislation of any kind; while serious men and women running for President wanted to build walls on our borders; refuse to forgive the student loans holding back the economy; while powerful men under the guise of private use of government lands seek to exploit resources for their own profit; I am sure I have forgotten something…

Just in the selection of the Robber Baron Cabinet now being “vetted” by the government committees. “Vetted” is a joke word Washington uses, which sounds serious, but actually means “we’ll ask a few questions, say the right things and you’re in.” Wouldn’t you love to see Dr. King point his finger at each in turn and point out the obvious. No one is doing that of stature. Let alone the Democratic opposition.

What would King say about the shameless hatred for the first African-American President vilely espoused by politicians, community leaders and commentators who should know better. The object of the Republican Party the last 8 years was to make sure no African-American, Woman, Latino, or Jew for that matter ever got to be President again. They now can point to the Obama administration and say, “Blacks (Latinos, a woman) do not have the ability to bring the nation together (only white rich people can do that).” Wait and see.

The fact brought out in a poll last year that 60% of Democrats think it is time for a woman President while only 20% of Republicans think a woman should be President–the party of white man rule strikes again.

What would he say about “leaders” who would be leaders of this country standing for the death penalty; standing for no health care for the uninsured; standing for less regulation of the greediest, most corrupt businesses on earth — banks, finance companies, oil companies and international American corporations who ship jobs overseas and get tax breaks for doing so; tax cuts for millionaires while refusing to vote extension of unemployment benefits and the debt ceiling? Local leaders who hire politically connected cronies to six-figure jobs to do minimal “work.”

The greed just piles up like a malignancy. Greed is cancer. Greed is not ambition. Greed destroys a nation as it destroys the body.

You know what Dr. Martin Luther KIng would say, don’t you, in your heart, local leaders?

I can hear him now.

But I cannot because someone shot him in 1968, since then no African-American or Latino-American or white man or woman has stepped forward to fill his voice with the same reason, the unswerving ability to tell it like it is.

President Obama was a new hope but he had no backing from “good” men and women in either house of congress. Democrats hung him out to dry. Republicans just saw the color of his skin.

When I think of Dr. King, I think of the Selma marches, I think of Birmingham, I think of Little Rock, Arkansas, where he lead the African-American community in demonstrations asking for the right of equal opportunity in America: a seat on a bus wherever they chose; a restaurant or hotel of their choice; the right to apply for a job without being turned down because you were black.

Blatant in-your-face-discrimination was publicized by Dr. King and America was shown it was not right. It took fearlessness to do that.

Who today has that fearlessness that Dr. King and his followers showed all of America?

“Leaders” so critical of teachers and education, that they want to help by cutting education aid and expenditures, while at the same time giving giveaways to business. Pay pensions to retired educators and public employees when they take other full-time jobs in education and do not “fix” things. And business leaders so greedy they ask for refunds on their taxes so they can make even more profit.

Where are the black and Latino and white, yes white leaders and journalists of today who will stand up and point these outrages out?

Are there any?

Dr. King would. That cost him his life.

Today, subtle discrimination denying equal opportunity, denying education, exploiting the poor, paying illegal residents dollars off the books so they have to work three jobs, foreclosing instead of adjusting, and making settlements with rogue banks that make them even more profitable, and guaranteeing less opportunity are the evils that Dr. King, had he lived, would be attacking today.

Donnie The Tweeter would be tweeting 24-7.

Losing Dr. King has come home to roost. There are no Dr. Kings today.

When I write those sentences I just wrote, it seems incomprehensible to me that someone would deny another person that.

When you think about it, it is an awful situation to think about. In the 49 years since Dr. King was murdered, the nation has come a long way in breaking down the visible barriers of racism based on creed and the color of one’s skin.

Well we’re going backwards now.

Today, though, the language one speaks and where you are from are the prejudices practiced today. Somehow the sons and daughters of immigrants whose ancestors were immigrants have forgotten their roots.

And in the last eight years of President Obama’s presidency the edgy, putting down of Mr. Obama because of the color of his skin is sickening and you hear it every day from white members of congress, from congresspeople from the south, the midwest, the west. It is disgusting.

Nothing was more disgusting than the false applause accorded the President when he walked in to deliver the State of the Union address. Because it was an act.

But the hate and prejudice are out there–espoused daily on talk shows–and anti-race rhetoric being defended? It confounds me. The rhetoric I have heard from both parties the last six months has turned my stomach. I cannot trust the Republican candidates to treat people right.

I cannot trust the Democrats in Washington because they are of the same like mind when they do not stand up for what is right.

The education establishment continues to favor the English-speaking, the wealthied, and the well-situated.

The White Plains district is 57% Hispanic students. You need more dual language instruction, not less. They need do it…expand it. Not dither over dollars. You have to want to do it.

You need young enthusiastic, bilingual teachers to step in now, as many as possible. Instead, the brain dead tax cap law that the numbers-challenged New York State legislature put in place is going to force cuts like you will not comprehend and it will come at the expense of the younger teachers.

Dr. King would point his finger at every person in that mansion on Ridgeway Monday and say they should be ashamed for sacrificing the futures of those who have no futures unless we help them have one– and that is not giving them free internships then not supplying jobs — that, I am sorry is slavery.

And you know what? That’s what they do.

There are too many in Washington D.C. who want to throw them out of the country.

We had a County Executive stand up last year at this time and say we had to drop the mandates for pre-school education. Cut state mandates for health care. Cut pensions. And that county executive increased the amount folks had to pay for day care. The same County Executive is one who never met a political operative who wasn’t a great addition to the county payroll. (And you know who you are.)

Today the barriers to Equal Opportunity are not subtle any more.

The hate of the poor, the non-English speaking is fashionable and drew cheers in nationally televised debates.

Last fall again in 2016 we learned just how badly education in New York has overstated education achievement with blacks, Hispanics and whites all being equally unprepared at the 9th grade level with the exception of the students whose parents are deeply involved with their children

Barriers still exist: in the classroom. There is reluctance to deliver quality education to the black and Hispanic populations in America today, just as there was 13 years ago.

The only reason there is a concentrated effort to do so are the state achievement tests which show the shame of our education programs for minorities and whites as well. New York admitted its scores on achievement tests the last 10 years were curved way low — meaning that strides in closing the achievement gap between whites and minorities were not strides at all

What would Dr. Martin Luther King say about that education disgrace if he were speaking to us Monday morning?

Plenty.

The horror is that locally many school districts (with the exception of Port Chester) knew the curve on assessment tests 9 years ago was low. They knew it.

Efforts to address the achievement gap were overblown. They lied to thousands of concerned minority parents. They would say they did not want to alarm them. But they were simply lying. Telling us they were doing a good job when they were doing a lousy job.

I wrote about this for the last 16 years, but no other media did, and they still don’t.

The press ignored the low standards for passing grades. They did not even bother finding out what they were.

On the other hand, there is the perception elsewhere that because your name and skin color are different, you automatically need help and are slow-tracked into remedial classes; the inclusion of the slower (read minority) children in one corner of a classroom so you can deal with the “problem children”

In the last ten years the products of this subtle but unequal educational opportunity have been well documented and given a name: The Achievement Gap. Well we now know the acheivement gap is now an achievement abyss from which no one of color or who speaks a foreign language climbs out.

The educational establishment invests millions in studies to find solutions to it and they have learned a lot about it. It takes more School District heads to stand up and say like Dr. King, “we simply are not going to educate half the population any more.”

The lagging of minority youth is blamed on the home and family breakdown. Well then you have to bring more attention to the family unit and those youngsters’ home environment, putting the education in there. It’s expensive but if you want to close the Achievement Abyss you have to do that.

The argument that you have to speak English in the schools and learn through English is racial superiority.

Of course you have to learn to speak English, but really, bilingual education is how we English-speakers learn another language. Port Chester achieved this — and WPCNR pointed this out to the White Plains School Board years ago. Why is this new? (At last we are finally making progress on this issue, thanks to hiring the woman who designed Port Chester’s program). Unfortunately, she has now left the school district which is now essentially Superintendentless at another key transition — meeting the New York State Education Department for providing native language instruction for any grades where more than 20% of the grade population speaks a different language (Spanish, generally).

The task force that met to consider how to comply with the NYSED Section 154 requirements for English Language Learners could not decide to do it without more input, when Ms. O’Donovan suggested three ways to do it one year ago. Now we still don’t have a decision.

That is even though 157 of some 500 kindergartners this year are spanish language English Language Learners. When will the Board of Education act? The Task Force was afraid to do what was right, to prepare.

It is time to see the subtle prejudice that we do not want non-English speaking children in our towns and schools because they are too hard to educate and will cost us money to do that.

They are children, you simply cannot throw them away because they do not speak English.

This discrimination Dr. Martin Luther King would find hard to take. Ears would be ringing Monday morning.

He would bristle at lowering standards for minorities, because he would see right through that argument, saying:

“When are you going to raise the standards for my people? Because you don’t have to work any harder at educating them, if you do not raise your expectations for them.”

I think Dr. King would look around today and appreciate how Blacks and Whites, Hispanics and Jews, Catholics and Protestants, Muslims and other races mingle together in today’s America. Mingling nicely is not enough

But, if he was alive today he would never let the Republican candidates and the Democratic leadership in Washington get away with the prejudiced stereotyping of the hungry, the poor, America’s illegal residents that I have heard the last year

I think he’d observe we are all becoming more appreciative and respectful of each other– again with concern about the confrontation rhetoric

But, I do not think he would like today’s buzz word :”diversity” and our smugness about our diversity.

He would say that’s nice, but let’s keep our eye on the prize, to borrow the wonderful motto of the White Plains Department of Public Safety, let us treat all with integrity, professionalism, respect, and to that add opportunity.

Now, let’s think how Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. would handle the present illegal housing situation in White Plains

I believe Dr. Martin Luther King would take organizations in this town that circulate lists of rooming houses (without inspecting them for overcrowding), and call them out, if he were in White Plains today.

He’d stand up there and read list of homes and distribute it personally to the Mayor and say — clean up this disgrace.

He would march through the homes where the overcrowding is and be arrested with plenty of cameras showing the disgrace of the housing the Uriah Heeps of this town have created.

No one does that here.

Dr. King was not only politically incorrect, but politically uncooperative. THAT’S WHY HE WAS KILLED.

He’d bring the unsafely housed with him to breakfast Monday morning and introduce them all around to the rich and the powerful and the well-connected and show them the people whom they are treating like cruel political pawns by our leaders on the county and the city level – all over this county — just so political contributers are protected.

Maybe he’d bring some Latin Kings and Bloods with him too. That would be interesting.

He’d read off the certiorari refunds given back corporations that do quite well and filed for them anyway.

He’d ask the illegally housed to tell their stories at his breakfast. He’d prey for compassion from us the wealthy, the powerful and the “decent,” and the respectable to have compassion for the weak, the misdirected, the disabled, the addicted and disturbed, and the mortgage-ravaged.

He’d bring the foreclosees and those forced out of their homes and those whose mortgages were turned down, and ask those bankers, brokers, and realtors in the audience on the dais and at the tables — how could you not help them out? Help is what is needed. Jobs are what is needed not contribution checks.

He’d ask every banker there to pledge how many mortgages they’d make in the next month, and the next month and so on.

He’d ask White Plains leaders to accept the responsibility of leadership and by reaching out personally to the homeless, the illegally housed, the unemployed youth to provide them meals and, perhaps jobs during the day, to welcome them in to White Plains somehow.

To help them make a new start in White Plains in a firehouse, a church, or a vacant hospital. To challenge businesses to weave these persons into the fabric of the downtown, instead of telling them they are not welcome.

He’d challenge us to step up our humanity, as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. did when no one else would 60 years ago.

He’d shame the two governments, county and city, for not treating the immigrants, the foreclosees, the homeless, (and let us not forget the senior citizens sent out of the Esplanade — where are the do-gooder institutions on that situation — where was the Common Council concern there?) ; the union members with simple human respect and adhering to the constitution, which prohibits you from being jailed for no reason – a policy incredulously being pushed by politicians who should read the constitution just once to reset their minds.

He’d ask White Plains to rise up and forgive the persons with the prison records who have done their time, and find jobs for them and through forgiveness, and respect for them, melt away the suspicions and resentments of persons who do not speak English.

And about our gangs:

Dr. Martin Luther King would go out to the streets of White Plains, Greenburgh, Yonkers, Mount Vernon, Port Chester, New Rochelle, Peekskill – the cities where gang activity has been reported – and speak to them about where they are going. It is difficult to say what Dr. King would say to the gang members of our area.

But he would be in their faces.

But, I assure you he’d be in their midst confronting this problem and admitting it exists.

As we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Today — Ask ourselves what Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. would think of the way we have treated the less fortunate? What he would think about how we have “reached out?”

Would he approve of the way we are working with our youth, our Hispanic population, about how dollars are being used to make unsafe housing safe and why it cannot be policed better, about how dollars are being spent in school districts whether on educating people or creating buildings or stadiums; how dollars are being spent by organizations supposedly helping the afflicted, and how they are really doing, and what are they doing with the dollars.

He’d excoriate the variable and below prime mortages now being foreclosed as a new form of financial redlining invented by the financial establishment to exploit. He’d ridicule the efforts of the government to “save” gazillion-dollar financial institutions while allowing homeowners to lose their houses.

He’d shame the banks now refusing to give mortgages to many. He’d point out the hypocrisy of holding students to pay off hundreds of thousands of dollars in student loans, while giving away money to Wall Street, the banks, and oil companies

He’d save particular scorn for the bloated banks paying dividends to shareholders while foreclosing on persons who have lost their jobs. Where is the outcry of leaders of any stripe today on THAT outrage? There has not been such an outcry, because it’s still going on.

Would Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. approve?

He’d remind us that Jesus Christ chose to minister to the “hardcore” of his time. He went into their midst. He healed them and made them fishers of men.

Today there are no fishers of men. Today we throw men, women, children back into the sea to drown. That policy will begin January 20.

The way to honor Dr. King Monday is to honor the afflicted, help the troubled with dignity, not humiliate them, not shun them, not “throw them out.”

The way Dr. King would view our world today?

He’d observe that “we need work.”

That the lynchings and the shutting of school doors are gone, but the attitudes remain. The lynchings have been replaced by shootings by the police. The shootings of innocent people just for the fun of it.

He’d point that out with his long finger pointing right at us.

He’d say, “I still have a dream.”

He’d be pointing his finger at the double-standard of justice for the minority youth and the wealthy institutions that exists today.

He’d be calling upon all to keep our eyes on the prize and not on the power, the prestige, and the people who would steer us away from what needs to be done.

We need to make the comfortable uncomfortable, and comfort the afflicted.